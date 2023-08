Hozier: I am on a road that Sinéad O’Connor paved at a great cost to herself

It is the day after the death of one of his idols. Initially tearful, Hozier tells Barry Egan about the last ten years, the legacy Sinéad left behind, and why he wouldn’t mess with a fairy fort...

"It is the morning after Sinéad O’Connor died. Sitting in a hotel room in Belfast, Hozier has tears in his eyes as he talks about an artist who inspired him." Hozier. Photo: Barry McCall. Assisted by: Dylan Madden. Grooming: Vivien Pomeroy.

Barry Egan Today at 03:30