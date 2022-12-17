How Wexford gave the world a Christmas carol for the ages

The inclusion of the Wexford Carol in The Oxford Book of Carols helped raise its popularity

It was on Christmas Day 2002 that I made my debut on Lyric fm — an hour-long programme recorded in Limerick under the expert eye of producer Gail Henry who, as the parlance has it, drove the desk while I sat in the guest’s chair and introduced the music.

How times have changed. I’m writing this in Doha in Qatar, where I’ve been presenting The Hamilton Scores live from my hotel bedroom. But with no desk to drive here, I’m depending on my very own elves back in the Mid-West — Lily Collins and Eoin O’Dwyer — to slot in the tunes. Christmas carols and the World Cup make for an unusual mix.

It’s by no means difficult to rustle up a seasonal playlist. Sure to be in there is the one that gets its name from its association with the sunny South-East.

William Grattan Flood, who was born in the late 1850s, was the organist at St Aidan’s Cathedral in Enniscorthy. He had a keen interest in local music and would track down its sources as best he could. This particular song was part of the Christmas tradition in the town.

Flood carefully transcribed it and sent it off to the Oxford University Press, who were planning on publishing a collection of Christmas music.

The Oxford Book of Carols, which had Ralph Vaughan Williams as one of its editors, came out in 1928, the year of Flood’s death. The inclusion of The Wexford Carol brought it international popularity.

A modern favourite is Candlelight Carol. A “harmonic paradise” that “glows with inner peace” in the words of Classic FM’s review, it’s the work of the wonderful English choral composer and choir master John Rutter, who has been described as the musical equivalent of Charles Dickens, synonymous with Christmas.

Candlelight Carol was commissioned in 1984 by an American colleague of Rutter’s, John Romeri, who was then director of music at the Church of the Assumption in Bellevue, outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Christmas, Rutter observed, is for many people the only time of year when they have contact with choral music. Through originals and arrangements, he has ensured that they will delight in what they hear.

Candlelight Carol is just one example of the beautiful music conjured by this most magnificent composer that illuminates the soundscape of the season. Not for the first time, I recommend the John Rutter Christmas Album.

The carol that does it best for me is one from the more traditional repertoire, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing. The words by Charles Wesley, the leader of the Methodist movement, first appeared in 1739, but it would be another 100 years before it acquired the tune we know it by today.

Felix Mendelssohn had written a cantata to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the invention of the printing press by Joseph Gutenberg. This rousing piece, Festgesang, was originally performed in the market square in Leipzig with a huge choir accompanied by two orchestras filling the air with sound. This is the basis for the music that accompanies our own enormously popular festive chorus.

