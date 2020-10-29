| 10.2°C Dublin

How the Corrs’ mid-life crises might set the stage for a post-Covid comeback

The famous family have been back in the headlines recently, and not for their music. We look at how the siblings have faced up to their challenges

Forgiven, not forgotten: The Corrs at RTÉ to record The Imelda May New Year&rsquo;s Eve Special in Dublin in December 2017 Expand

Forgiven, not forgotten: The Corrs at RTÉ to record The Imelda May New Year’s Eve Special in Dublin in December 2017

Donal Lynch Twitter

When Sharon Corr turned fifty on March 24 this year her daughter baked for her, they had a tea party and she chatted online with her brother and sisters. Her marriage had broken down after eighteen years, the city she lived in — Madrid — was in the midst of the first Covid restrictions, and the onstage reunion of the siblings, which had been mentioned by Andrea the previous winter and rumoured by fans for even longer, must have seemed very far away. And yet, through this personal and collective hardship, the instinct to make music persisted for Sharon. In Madrid she left her apartment and passed a man on the street who had a guitar. She sat on the grass and sang with him. “Just two human beings in harmony”, she later said. And, given the circumstances, and the long months to come, it was probably more of a rush than any stadium crowd.

Yet, when the hell of lockdown is over, there probably would be no more fitting group to sound the first note of live music in Ireland than the Corrs. Twenty years after they first appeared, the sneering about their safe pop harmonies, trad add-ons, and squeaky clean image has ossified into respect, as an array of artists and groups cite them as influences. Taylor Swift recently put the band’s song ‘Breathless’ at the top of her list of best-ever feminist tracks, and called the Corrs “female professors”. Ed Sheeran has said they inspired ‘Galway Girl’. While once they were the ones doing the covers — notably ‘Dreams’ by Fleetwood Mac — now artists like Caroline Polachak cover them and pay tribute to the greatest Irish family act of them all.

Runaway: The Corrs together in 2015 Expand

