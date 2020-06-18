How Schubert's symphonies finally made it

The name Anselm Hüttenbrenner may not be one that's instantly recognisable, but you'll find it on the margins of any account of the musical life of Vienna in the early part of the 19th century.

He had come to the imperial capital from his home place of Graz, now Austria's second city, to be taught by Antonio Salieri, the man in charge of the court orchestra, who had an impressive roster of students. Beethoven, Schubert, and Liszt were all pupils of his at one time or another.

Hüttenbrenner, wealthy and good-looking, became a composer in his own right, and was particularly close to Franz Schubert, who dedicated a piano piece "to my friend and schoolmate", taking a theme from a string quartet of Hüttenbrenner's and creating a series of variations.

Hüttenbrenner's association with Beethoven led to his other claim to fame. On hearing that the great master was close to death, he hurried to pay his final respects. He and the composer's housekeeper were the only two people in the room when Beethoven died.

Of course, Beethoven was the giant of the day, and Schubert looked up to him, albeit with a feeling of frustration.

All attempts to emulate him ended in disappointment. What the Viennese musical public wanted and what Schubert was keen to deliver were two different things.

Beethoven was the symphonist par excellence, and Schubert couldn't get a look in. While audiences would applaud Beethoven's large-scale orchestral creations, all they wanted from others like Schubert was what he referred to as the "wretched fashionable stuff".

Schubert had been composing symphonies since he was a teenager. The first were designed for his school band, where he played the viola. They are ebullient and positive, the sort of music you can just imagine enthusiastic youngsters playing.

In his 20s, though, he had loftier ambitions. He'd begun with a work in B minor, completing two movements, then sketching out a framework for a third. He stopped work on it for some reason and gave it to his secretary for safe keeping. Through that secretary, Hüttenbrenner's younger brother Josef, it came into the possession of Anselm himself, but he stuffed it in a drawer and forgot about it.

Schubert meanwhile started the build-up to what he hoped would be a symphony that would be a match in its scope and artistic achievement to Beethoven's soon-to-be-premiered Ninth.

This became Schubert's Ninth, the 'Great C major', which was turned down for performance in Vienna because it was too complex and unwieldy.

Schubert died in 1828 before any of his symphonies had been performed in public. The Great C major was first heard in 1839.

As for the one he gave to Josef Hüttenbrenner, it only came to light 40-odd years after he had handed over the unfinished score.

It was presented at a concert in Vienna in December 1865, with the final two movements of Schubert's Third Symphony added on to round it out. That didn't really work, so it's been left for posterity as it was. The 'Unfinished' symphony and the 'Great C major' - Schubert's two finest.

