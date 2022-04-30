How Puccini’s La Rondine opera was caught behind enemy lines

When Giacomo Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West premiered in New York in 1910, it brought the house down. In the 25 years since his first opera, Le Villi, had been staged in Milan, the composer had firmly established himself with the success of Manon Lescaut, La Bohème, Tosca, and — eventually — Madama Butterfly, which, surprising to think now, had been a bit of a flop when it was first performed.

American audiences loved his work, and his latest effort had been eagerly awaited. La Fanciulla was based, after all, on a Broadway play which set the action in the heart of the California Gold Rush.

Puccini took his time with a follow-up, concentrating instead on building on this resounding success, personally attending premieres all over Europe to promote the work. His touring took him to Vienna where he met Franz Lehár (12 years Puccini’s junior, born on this date in 1870), a composer who’d built his reputation at the lighter end of the operatic spectrum.

It turned out they were mutual admirers. On his home turf, Lehár introduced Puccini to the local establishment, among them the management of the Carltheater, which was one of the main venues in the city where light opera was king.

To have something by the great Puccini on their programme would be quite the feather in their cap, so they made him an offer. Now, operetta wouldn’t have been on his agenda, but he was intrigued, his interest no doubt further piqued by the substantial fee on offer.

His one stipulation was that it would be a comic opera, that is one with no spoken dialogue. He set to work, creating music with a lightness of touch that he’d never exploited before. The outcome was La Rondine — The Swallow — a tale of doomed love. Magda, the mistress of a wealthy Parisian, falls for the younger Ruggero. Her palm is read and it’s predicted she will go south, in search of happiness.

The action switches to Nice where Magda and Ruggero have settled on the Riviera, but their money is running out. Ruggero’s mother is happy to bail them out now that he has found himself a worthy wife, but Magda, feeling her past catch up with her, declares she will ruin his life if she marries him.

The opera’s most famous aria, and indeed one of the most popular of all of Puccini’s, comes in Act One, when Magda improvises the conclusion of a song about a young woman’s search for happiness.

Che il bel sogno di Doretta — Doretta’s Dream — has her finding love in the arms of a student. What does wealth matter, she sings, in the face of this “folle amore” — crazy love?

By the time the work was completed, the world was at war, with Italy and Austria-Hungary on opposing sides. Puccini’s contract with the Carltheater stipulated that La Rondine had to be premiered in the theatre in Vienna, which was obviously now behind enemy lines.

It took some time to reach a compromise. La Rondine was eventually staged for the first time in Monte Carlo, in March 1917.

