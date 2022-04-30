| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How Puccini’s La Rondine opera was caught behind enemy lines

The Italian composer’s long-awaited tale of doomed love was his first at the lighter end of the operatic spectrum

Crazy love: La Rondine features one of Puccini&rsquo;s most famous arias, Che il bel sogno di Doretta Expand

Close

Crazy love: La Rondine features one of Puccini&rsquo;s most famous arias, Che il bel sogno di Doretta

Crazy love: La Rondine features one of Puccini’s most famous arias, Che il bel sogno di Doretta

Crazy love: La Rondine features one of Puccini’s most famous arias, Che il bel sogno di Doretta

George Hamilton

When Giacomo Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West premiered in New York in 1910, it brought the house down. In the 25 years since his first opera, Le Villi, had been staged in Milan, the composer had firmly established himself with the success of Manon Lescaut, La Bohème, Tosca, and — eventually — Madama Butterfly, which, surprising to think now, had been a bit of a flop when it was first performed.

American audiences loved his work, and his latest effort had been eagerly awaited. La Fanciulla was based, after all, on a Broadway play which set the action in the heart of the California Gold Rush.

Most Watched

Privacy