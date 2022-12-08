| 3.6°C Dublin

How Michael Bublé ate Christmas, one silky standard at a time

"He may have been shaped by Crosby’s knitted-cardigan take on the festive season, but Bublé’s Christmas is no copycat affair." Photo: NBC/Getty

Ed Power Email

Christmas as we know it was invented in the spring of 2011, when a former fishing trawler crewman from British Columbia and a renowned heavy metal producer teamed up in a studio in Hollywood. Assisted only by a scrum of session players, a children’s choir and a 60-piece orchestra, they conjured mistletoe magic in the crisp LA air.

The ex-commercial fisherman was Michael Bublé, who, as a teenager, had spent six summers at sea alongside his father – a period that taught him the value of hard work and of keeping a clear head in challenging circumstances. The producer was Bob Rock, best known as midwife to Metallica’s Black album. The record they made together was, of course, Bublé’s Christmas.

