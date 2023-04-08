How fate ensured Bach’s great Easter music would live on

Johann Sebastian Bach might have been forgotten were it not for one of his most dedicated fans: the grandmother of Felix Mendelssohn

It’s amazing to think that had it not been for an unlikely combination of circumstances, the music of Easter might well have sounded very different. It’s now synonymous with the work of Johann Sebastian Bach. But without a thread that was spun over a hundred years, the choirs who produce the sensational seasonal counterpoint could have been singing from entirely different scores.

The story goes back to the spring of 1723. The Thomasschule in Leipzig — founded by Augustinian monks in the early 1200s to train singers for their church — was in need of a new musical director.

The previous incumbent, who’d been in the post for over 20 years, had died. The first choice to succeed him couldn’t get released from his contract elsewhere. The next name on the wish list was offered a pay rise and decided to stay where he was.

A 38-year-old organist had applied. Decent enough CV, with a track record of writing music that showed he knew his stuff. He was next in line. He got the gig.

There was absolutely nothing to suggest that giving the job to Johann Sebastian Bach would turn into one of the most significant milestones in musical history.

The new man’s job description included responsibility for providing the music for weekly worship at the four churches in the city. He wouldn’t have a lot of time on his hands.

Creating cantatas for the regular Sunday services, he still had to come up with something special for the religious festivals. At his first Christmas, they got his Magnificat.

For Easter, which fell on the same weekend as this year, Bach produced a Good Friday spectacular, setting to music the Passion story as told in St John’s Gospel. The choir led, with choruses designed for the congregation to join in. The sound must have been amazing.

Bach trumped that the following year with the Good Friday St John Passion followed on the Sunday by the first airing of his Easter Oratorio.

A new Passion, based on St Matthew’s Gospel, was presented on Good Friday 1727, and a third — the St Mark Passion — followed in 1731, though this one has been lost.

Bach died in 1750, and with him went his music. We might never have heard of him had it not been for a grandmother who wouldn’t forget, and the enthusiastic grandson to whom she gifted a score. Felix Mendelssohn, the Wunderkind of German music, was completely bowled over by Bach’s St Matthew Passion.

He was determined this was material that should be revived. In 1729, at the age of only 20, he conducted a performance, the first since the composer’s death, for an audience that included the King of Prussia. Bach was back on the bill, and the rest is history.

George Hamilton presents ‘The Hamilton Scores’ on RTÉ lyric fm from 10am each Saturday and Sunday.