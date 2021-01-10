| 2.2°C Dublin

'How are you going to survive today if you take yourself so seriously? We live in this weirdly complex culture where everyone is offended all the time...' Paloma Faith takes on modern life

Popstar Paloma Faith is uncomfortable. Pregnancy complications are making her anxious, as is British politics. Humour is helping her cope, but there's no way she'd let Boris Johnson mind her child, she tells Barry Egan

Singer Paloma Faith would like to reverse Brexit. Photo: Joel Anderson Expand
Paloma Faith in the remake of St Trinians Expand
Paloma Faith shows off her baby bump in a recent Instagram post Expand
Paloma with her partner Layman Lahcine Expand
The golden age of Paloma Faith, singer, actor and &quot;lioness&quot; Expand
Katy Perry Expand
Paloma Faith with Tom Waits in The Imaginarium of Dr Parnassus Expand
Sinead O'Connor Expand
Billie Holiday Expand
Billie Eilish Expand

Close

Barry Egan Twitter Email

Paloma Faith laughs a lot - "out of discomfort", mostly. The peals of laughter often come when the singer gets bad news. "That's how I survive."

When she talks to the Sunday Independent in late December, she is heavily pregnant with her second child. "With my pregnancy, basically, every week there is something happening that is bad. Like last week, they said I had placenta previa, where my placenta won't move out of the way of my cervix, and potential gestational diabetes. All in one week. I just laughed my way through it," she says.

"This week, so far, I passed my potential gestational diabetes test and I'm having another scan on my placenta on Thursday. So fingers crossed," she laughs, "I'm on a winning streak!"

