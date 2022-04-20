| 12.6°C Dublin

Hot House Flowers saxophonist Leo Barnes has died

Irish saxophonist Leo Barnes, who was a member of Hot House Flowers for 13 years, has died.

Emotional tributes have poured in for the musician, who played the saxophone in the Dublin folk-rock band from 1985-1998.

He also appeared on albums by Michelle Shocked, Two Way Street, and Shane Howard.

Sharing a photo of the talented musician on Twitter last night, the official Hot House Flowers account wrote: “Every note he played blew us all away….Play on Leo Barnes… RIP.”

Fiachna Ó Braonáin paid tribute to his fellow band member on social media, sharing a black and white photo of the two of them on stage.

He captioned it: “Every note he played took my breath away…. Codladh sámh Leo Barnes…”

One fan wrote: “My teenage years were all about Hothouse Flowers. I first saw them in '88 at RDS, bought all the records, went to the gigs, joined the fan club, talked about them A LOT.

"I still have 2 scrapbooks filled with newspaper articles & interviews. RIP Leo Barnes.”

Others have shared their experiences of being taught the saxophone by the Hot House Flowers star.

