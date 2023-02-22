| 5°C Dublin

Hosts for the Eurovision Song Contest unveiled

The international music competition will take place at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool in May.

Eurovision 2023 (BBC/PA)

Eurovision 2023 (BBC/PA)

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

British TV star Alesha Dixon, actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina will host the Eurovision Song Contest alongside returning favourite Graham Norton, it has been announced.

The international music show will take place at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool in May after the city was chosen to host the competition on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

