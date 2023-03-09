| 1.4°C Dublin

‘Honestly a dream’ – Mae Muller confirmed to represent UK at Eurovision

The north London-raised singer will compete with the track I Wrote A Song.

Mae Muller who has been confirmed as the UK&rsquo;s act for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, performing the track I Wrote A Song (Harry Carr/Capitol/EMI/BBC/PA) Expand

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Mae Muller has said being selected to represent the UK at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest is “honestly a dream”.

The 25-year-old singer will perform at the event in Liverpool with the track I Wrote A Song following a search by the BBC and global management company TaP Music.

