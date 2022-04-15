‘Homelessness in Ireland is f***ing heartbreaking, especially for such a rich country,’ Wallis Bird says ahead of benefit gig

Wallis Bird headlines Wexford’s Rock Against Homelessness in aid of Focus Ireland at Gorey Little Theatre on Saturday night.

Independent.ie spoke to the Berlin-based Wexford native ahead of the much-anticipated show.

How does it feel to be returning to your home county to play such a special show?

“It feels really powerful to me. I’m going to gather my pals for a night and we’re going sing our bloody heads off and raise some funds for this important cause.

"We’re all going be there with that in our minds. I’m nervous with anticipation to be honest. A homecoming for an important reason, is a big deal.

"Whenever I had a charity or just a regular concert at home, I always loved how Wexford people jumped at the cause, ready to be there with full body and spirit. Home concerts are always extraordinary craic, heckling, support, critique, kindness… all that you’d hope it will be”.

What emotions go through your head when you think about homelessness in Ireland?

“It’s f**king heartbreaking, especially for such a rich country. There should be nobody without a roof over their head. We’re talking about basic human need here.

"Governments are judged on how well they treat their most vulnerable. And when I see people in power using property speculation, commercial capitalism ideals about making money off a basic human right, there obviously needs to be a moral shift in politics and leadership towards social care and towards housing: rental capping, capping or lowering living costs, penalising bad regulation from banks and building societies and landlords.

Wexford's Rock Against Homelessness with Wallis Bird.

Wexford's Rock Against Homelessness with Wallis Bird.

“It’s severely out of hand also when working people are two unpaid rents away from being homeless. And the attitude towards homeless people needs to be less criminal, more caring.”

What special guests will be performing?

“Stephen James Smith, the poet, Ian Doyle from The Man Whom, Eugene Waters to name but a few. In the meantime, I seem to be gathering more local talented people - seems like we’re going to have a hoedown.”

What kind of show are you planning?

“I’m planning a casual gathering of friends on stage. We will all join in for each other's songs and people will be encouraged to sing along.

"There will possibly be a few people spotted in the audience that we know would be able to belt out a tune. I would love everyone to feel like this is a session that broke out in the kitchen.”

Wallis Bird, Rock Against Homelessness in aid of Focus Ireland, with special guests, takes place in Gorey Little Theatre on April 16.

Doors open at 7pm and tickets costing €20 are available from usual outlets and on the door.