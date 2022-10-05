| 12.4°C Dublin

‘Holy Terror!’: The day Sinead O’Connor tore up a photo of the Pope on Saturday Night Live

Sinead O'Connor on Saturday Night Live (NBC) Expand

Ed Power Email

Her green eyes gleaming with determination, Sinéad O’Connor stares into the cameras at the Saturday Night Live studio – in the bowels of the Rockefeller Centre in Manhattan – and holds a photograph in front of her face.

Nobody blinks or says a word. Around her, the backstage bustle continues uninterrupted. The picture is of a Brazilian street child shot dead by police death squads. It’s 3 October 1992 and O’Connor is rehearsing her cover of Bob Marley’s “War” for her performance on SNL that night. The child’s photo is a calculated distraction. For her real appearance, she’ll proffer another image entirely. And the response will be very different. Thirty years on, it remains a defining moment in the Irish singer’s life and career.

