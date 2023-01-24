‘He’s actually quite small in person. I’ve got a bigger shadow’ - Inhaler singer Elijah Hewson on his famous father and ‘nepo baby’ debate

Elijah Hewson has opened up about his famous father in an interview with a newspaper.

Following in what he says is Bono’s not-so-big shadow, Elijah has taken on the music industry, with his four-piece indie-rock band.

The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Elijah, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon.

Originally shying away from the leading position, Jenkinson told the Evening Standard: “Leading just came out very naturally” for Hewson.

“Your drive came from you being great at songwriting,” McMahon chips in. “Once you were writing songs, you were like: ‘I know how this should sound.’”

Now together for a decade, the Dublin four-piece have had a heavy few months touring and are now going straight into the promotion for next month’s release, Cuts and Bruises. This is the follow-up to their 2021 debut album It Won’t Always Be Like This, a major hit in both the UK and Ireland.

Hewson’s mother Ali initially expressed concern at another member of the family joining the musician lifestyle.

“She hated it,” he says. “Then as she saw how passionate I was about it, and about the lads, she had no choice but to get on board. Our first time coming to London, our Airbnb got cancelled. I rang her: ‘Any chance of a hotel?’ She said: ‘When me and your dad first went over to London, we had to stay on a park bench one night. So, do that.’”

Aware that they are in the shadow of the biggest four-piece rock band in the world, Keating says: “But even with that, we don’t feel the shadow of U2. It’s just a fact. Of course we’re in U2’s shadow. Any Irish band is – Fontaines [DC] are. Unfortunately, Eli’s f***ing dad happens to be in the band with the big shadow!”

Hewson grins. “He’s actually quite a small lad in person. I’ve got a bigger shadow!”

With the discussion of ‘nepo babies’ – the children of celebs enjoying success - on the rise, Hewson adds: "I’m a very mini nepo baby. It doesn’t bother me, man. It doesn’t change the fact that I want to do music, and that it’s what I love.

“You just have to wear your advantages on your sleeve, because there are a lot of them,” he adds. “But they don’t mean that people are gonna listen to your music or come to your gigs.”

Elijah’s sister, actor Eve Hewson, late last year joked about being left out of a list of ‘nepotism babies’ in New York magazine.

“Actually pretty devastated i'm not featured in the nepo baby article like haven't they seen my hit show Bad Sisters??? The NERVE," Hewson joked on Twitter.

Later she said: "2023 Goals: be successful enough to get recognised as a nepo baby."

However, when she was sent a diagram of musicians who have raised actor children, she replied: “HOLY FORK. I HAVE JUST BEEN MADE AWARE I HIT MY 2023 GOALS AND IT'S STILL 2022.”