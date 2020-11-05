Heartworm: The inside story of the album that changed Irish music

It was a moment of epiphany. When Brian Brannigan first saw Whipping Boy live in the mid-1990s, he was determined to be in a band and make music. “It was that good,” he recalls. “I saw them several times and you just never knew what you were going to get. There was a risk, a danger — it was incredible.”

Brannigan went on to form a band, A Lazarus Soul, and their fifth album, last year’s The D they Put Between the R and L, would be critically lauded. But he believes he may have chosen a different path had he not encountered the music of Whipping Boy at an impressionable age. “They were such an exciting band,” he says. “And they’ve left some fantastic music behind them.”

A quarter of a century ago, in early November 1995, Whipping Boy released their second album, Heartworm. The smart money was on it propelling the band into the stratosphere. The songs were so good that it was simply inconceivable that it wouldn’t make them one of the biggest musical exports to ever come out of Ireland.

“They had everything,” says Olan McGowan, who signed the band to Sony Records, and remembers first seeing them in the long-defunct music venue, The Underground. “They were incredible live and they had such great songs. I remember someone putting a demo of theirs featuring ‘We Don’t Need Nobody Else’, ‘Twinkle’ and ‘Blinded’ into my hand and as soon as I heard it I thought, ‘We have to sign them.’”

EMI were also sniffing around the Dublin-based quartet, but Sony won the day. “We were all in agreement about how the album would sound,” McGowan, now an RTÉ producer, says. “It was big and bold Fearghal’s extraordinary vocals were to the fore.”

He is talking of Fearghal McKee, the band’s singer who grew up in Edenderry, Co Offaly, and had made his name as a frontman of distinction. He had co-founded Whipping Boy in Dublin in 1988 with Paul Page, Myles McDonnell and Colm Hassett and the band’s first album, 1992’s Submarine, was well received. But it’s what Whipping Boy did next that would ensure lofty stature in the minds of discerning music fans.

After the post-rock indie of Submarine, Heartworm was direct and potent and had its sights firmly set on the big time.

Songs like ‘We Don’t Need Nobody Else’ were so raw and visceral one almost felt uncomfortable listening to them. “I hit you for the first time today,” McKee speak-sings, “I didn’t mean it, it just happened/ You wouldn’t let me go to the phone/ You wanted to make love and I did not/ Now I know the difference between us.”

‘The Honeymoon Is Over’ finds McKee ruminating in a troubled relationship. “My back’s against the wall now/ This time, I’ll prove you wrong.” The subject of ‘Twinkle’ is introduced as “turning tricks just like your mother” who “left my dreams for dead/ Making out with every other.”

‘When We Were Young’ takes a bittersweet look at nostalgia and is stuffed with Hiberno-English thanks to references to rubber johnnies and “shifting women”.

“I was so taken with the lyrics,” says UK rock critic Pete Paphides. “There was an honesty in the words that was quite something. At the time, so many of the bands in London were arch and ironic, but Whipping Boy were completely different. Their songs were so open and sincere there was a risk they’d embarrass themselves, but they never did.

“I just couldn’t understand how they didn’t connect with more people. The songs had everything.”

Paul Page, Whipping Boy’s guitarist, says he has tormented himself over the years on the what-might-have-beens. “We played on Jools Holland, but that was months before the album came out, so the timing was all wrong,” he says. “And we were supposed to do a US tour with a Sony band called Stabbing Westward, but we then had an opportunity to tour Europe with Lou Reed and we opted for that instead. And it seemed like overnight that Sony in the US lost all interest in us.”

Olan McGowan believes the band should have gone on that US tour, tempting as it was to be on the road with the legendary Reed of the Velvet Underground. “The focus should have been on America rather than the UK or Europe,” he says. “Look at the Cranberries. When the album was first released in the UK, it died a death. But it was a very different story when they toured the US. When you break America, you break everywhere else.”

2fm presenter Dan Hegarty has loved the album from the moment it came out. “I’ve listened to it hundreds of times,” he says. “It never gets stale — and it doesn’t feel dated either. It was very much its own thing and it wasn’t trying to be anything else. You could never say it was of its time. Had it been of its time, it would have done far better internationally. But there’s an honesty in it — and you can hear it in the playing and, certainly, in the lyrics. Listen to a song like ‘A Natural’ for honesty. [Sample McKee lyric: “It has come to my attention that over the past year and half/ I have acquired a condition known as Acute Paranoid Schizophrenia/ In relation to everyone and everything I did.”]

“The production on it is fantastic — the sound off it. A lot of the bands in Ireland that I really liked from that time struggled to capture on record what they would do every week live, but Whipping Boy nailed it in studio.”

For American author, Ben Vendetta, Heartworm remains an all-time favourite album. He was a student in Trinity College Dublin in the mid-1990s and became fixated on Whipping Boy’s music. When Heartworm was released, he was so taken with it that he would go on to name one of his future novels after it.

“I first heard Heartworm the week it was released,” he says. “I was floored. I was blown away by the combination of Fearghal’s poetic and, at times, Bukowski-like lyrics and by the stunning arrangements and production. It was as if the band had captured the best of Joy Division, Echo & the Bunnymen, Nick Cave and Leonard Cohen while creating something truly original and unique.

“The album,” he adds, “became the soundtrack to my life while I was going through a bitter break-up with my ex-wife.”

Now, after 25 years, Heartworm is set to be re-released. Pete Paphides will be bringing out the album on vinyl on his Needle Mythology label. “The idea is to reissue old albums on vinyl that may not have been available on that format,” he says. “Heartworm was one of those albums that I really wanted to bring out — and it makes me really pleased to know that the passion people have for it is still there. It’s such a great album and Whipping Boy were such a great band — you want more and more people to hear the music.”

The album will not arrive in time for the anniversary of the original release. Instead, it should be available in the New Year. Paul Page, meanwhile, is heartened that the album he made as a young man endures.

“I found it hard to make music after Whipping Boy, or even pick up the guitar again,” he says. “There was huge disappointment. You put your heart into something for 13 years [the band split in 2000 after releasing a third, self-titled, album] and you just feel so empty.”

There was bitterness in the band’s final years and while Page says he and McKee resolved their differences when the band reformed to go on the road five years ago, he says he has not heard from the frontman of late and nor does he know his phone number. Incidentally, voicemails and texts to McKee inviting him to appear in this article were not returned. Eschewing the limelight, he is said to live in Co Leitrim and works in the restaurant business.

There won’t be any future reformations, according to Paul Page. “We got a really good offer last year, but it’s just not something we want to do. I often feel when bands get back together like that it’s for money, for the wrong reasons. I’m just pleased that Heartworm is being re-issued and I love to think of new people who might get to hear it."