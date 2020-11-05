| 8.2°C Dublin

Heartworm: The inside story of the album that changed Irish music

Whipping Boy were meant to become one of our greatest musical exports, but it never quite happened. On the 25th anniversary of their iconic second record, we look back at its impact

When we were young: Whipping Boy photographed in the 1990s (left to right) Colm Hassett, Myles McDonnell, Fearghal McKee and Paul Page Expand

John Meagher Twitter Email

It was a moment of epiphany. When Brian Brannigan first saw Whipping Boy live in the mid-1990s, he was determined to be in a band and make music. “It was that good,” he recalls. “I saw them several times and you just never knew what you were going to get. There was a risk, a danger — it was incredible.”

Brannigan went on to form a band, A Lazarus Soul, and their fifth album, last year’s The D they Put Between the R and L, would be critically lauded. But he believes he may have chosen a different path had he not encountered the music of Whipping Boy at an impressionable age. “They were such an exciting band,” he says. “And they’ve left some fantastic music behind them.”

A quarter of a century ago, in early November 1995, Whipping Boy released their second album, Heartworm. The smart money was on it propelling the band into the stratosphere. The songs were so good that it was simply inconceivable that it wouldn’t make them one of the biggest musical exports to ever come out of Ireland.

