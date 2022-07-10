| 21.6°C Dublin

‘He was very proud of slavery and murder and robbery’: Damien Dempsey lets fly at Boris Johnson as Irish fans floating on air in Iveagh Gardens

Dempsey played the Iveagh Gardens in front of 8,000 people on Saturday 

Barry Egan

“I wasn’t a fan of Boris Johnson,” Damien Dempsey told Independent.ie before his sold-out show in the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin on Saturday night.

I remember him talking about how great he thought the British Empire was. He was very proud of slavery and murder and robbery of people’s lands and subjugation of different nations - and how they dismantled all our language in Ireland and our customs and tried to make us English.

