Harry Styles wins public vote to claim Silver Clef Award for best live act

Harry Styles has won the 2018 Silver Clef Award for best live act after topping a public vote ahead of the likes of Adele, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Styles, 24, received 60% of the vote as he successfully claimed the prize which he has won twice before as a member of the band One Direction.

The singer is currently on his first global tour as a solo artist following the former X-Factor act’s split in 2016. His self-titled album and single Sign Of The Times topped the UK charts and went platinum last year.

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles is currently on his first world tour as a solo act. (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Grime artist Stormzy, metal band Iron Maiden and singer Dua Lipa were also among the 11 artists who had been shortlisted for the award.

The Silver Clef Awards recognise excellence in music and the ceremony helps to raise money for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

The winners of the remaining awards have already been announced ahead of this year’s event, which will be presented by broadcaster Edith Bowman at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters will be honoured with one of the lead prizes, the Silver Clef Award, which is presented for outstanding contribution to music.

Ellie Goulding is the recipient of the best female award while George Ezra has bagged the best male accolade.

Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant has been revealed as the recipient of the outstanding award, and this year’s icon award has been won by the Stereophonics.

Other winners include The Script, who have won the international award, classical award winners Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, and Bastille, who have won the best group award.

Press Association