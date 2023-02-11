| 7.3°C Dublin

Harry Styles thanks One Direction bandmates as he wins second Brit of the night

The former One Direction star and Wet Leg were among the early winners at the annual event.

Harry Styles wins the Best Pop/RandB Act award during the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA) Expand

Harry Styles wins the Best Pop/RandB Act award during the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Harry Styles paid tribute to his former One Direction bandmates as he claimed his second win of the night at the Brit Awards.

The biggest names from the world of music, from Stormzy to Sam Smith, have descended on London’s O2 Arena for the annual ceremony.

