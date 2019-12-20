Harry Styles surprises fans at London gig with Stormzy collaboration

Fans at Harry Styles’s secret London gig were surprised with a guest appearance from rapper Stormzy.

Attendees at the singer’s surprise performance at Camden’s Electric Ballroom on Thursday night saw the two perform Stormzy’s Vossi Bop together.

Stormzy dismissed talk of a “chart battle” between the two artists, saying that Styles had created a “brilliant album.”

He said on stage: “From my heart bro, you’re not just a pop star, you’re a brilliant artist.”

Styles also performed a version of Lizzo’s Juice, which he covered in the BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge on Wednesday.

Harry Styles and Stormzy performed together in a surprise performance at Camden’s Electric Ballroom (@lightsupdream/screengrab)

The singer’s album Fine Line was released on December 13, the same day as Stormzy’s second album Heavy Is The Head.

Despite the albums both receiving positive reception, this year’s Christmas number one is expected to be I Love Sausage Rolls by LadBaby.

Stormzy himself has shown support for LadBaby, who will be raising funds for foodbank charity the Trussell Trust with the single.

PA Media