Harry Styles scoops IFPI Global Single Award for hit track As It Was

The hit track was the lead single from Styles’ third studio album Harry’s House.

Harry Styles (Ian West/PA) Expand

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Harry Styles has been awarded the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) Global Single Award for his track As It Was.

The hit song was the lead single from Styles’ third studio album, Harry’s House, and was crowned song of the year at the Brit Awards earlier this month.

