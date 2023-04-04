| 10.9°C Dublin

Harry Styles, Lizzo and Post Malone nominated for Webby Awards

The awards aim to recognise the best internet content and its creators.

Harry Styles is among those nominated (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Expand

Harry Styles is among those nominated (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By Mark Kennedy, Associated Press

Harry Styles, Post Malone, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and the cast of Ted Lasso are among the nominees for this year’s Webby Awards, recognising the best internet content and its creators.

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences announced the nominees on Tuesday after receiving nearly 14,000 entries from 70 countries.

