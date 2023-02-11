| 6.8°C Dublin

Close

Harry Styles hails female artists as he sweeps the Brit Awards

The singer followed on from his success at last week’s Grammys by claiming four prizes at London’s O2 Arena.

Harry Styles (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Harry Styles dominated the Brit Awards, winning all four of the awards he was nominated for.

The biggest names from the world of music, from Stormzy to Sam Smith, descended on London’s O2 Arena for the annual ceremony on Saturday night.

Most Watched

Privacy