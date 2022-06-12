Harry Styles fan falls from top balcony at Glasgow concert

The incident comes in the week Harry Styles enjoyed double chart success (Ian West/PA)

A Harry Styles fan fell from the top deck of Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium during the singer’s first gig of the European leg of his Love On Tour concert, Scottish police have confirmed.

The pop superstar, 28, was performing at the Rangers football club stadium – in the first concert the venue has had in nearly two decades – when a man fell from the third floor into the audience.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Officers were made aware of a man falling from a club deck at a premises on Edmiston Drive, Glasgow at around 10.15pm on Saturday June 11 2022.

Expand Close Harry Styles performing at the Brixton Academy, south London, with a one-night only gig (Lloyd Wakefield/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Harry Styles performing at the Brixton Academy, south London, with a one-night only gig (Lloyd Wakefield/PA)

“There were no suspicious circumstances and the man was seen to by medical staff.”

The incident comes in the week Styles enjoyed double chart success, returning to the top of the UK album and singles charts with third studio album Harry’s House.

The sold-out gig in Scotland is only the second time Styles has returned to the UK stage, following his one-night only gig in London on May 24.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

He was due to take his Love On Tour show for his second album global in 2020 but the events were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rescheduled tour began in September 2021 in Las Vegas before heading across the US, with the European tour leg kicking off in Glasgow on Saturday.

Video of the Day

Bon Jovi was the last artist to perform at Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium in June 2007, it has been reported.

Representatives for Harry Styles have been contacted for comment.