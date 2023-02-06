| 1.5°C Dublin

Harry Styles and Beyonce claim first major Grammys of the evening

The As It Was singer won best pop vocal album for Harry’s House, while Beyonce won best R&B song for Cuff It.

Harry Styles and Beyonce claim first major Grammys of the evening (Chris Pizzello/AP) Expand

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Harry Styles and Beyonce have claimed the first major prizes of the night at the 65th annual Grammy awards.

The As It Was singer won best pop vocal album for Harry’s House, while Beyonce won best R&B song for Cuff It.

