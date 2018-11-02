Harry Potter actor Tom Felton stars in James Arthur music video

The star appears in Arthur’s post break-up song Empty Space, “about love and loss”.

The video sees Felton, known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the wizarding films, reminiscing about his ex-girlfriend.

So here it is...

This is one of the proudest moments of my career so far.

An incredibly moving performance in the motion picture for the #EmptySpaceVideo

Special thanks to Tom Felton

Arthur said: “This song is for anyone who has ever deeply loved and lost someone dear to them, and is then faced with the struggle of trying to fill that void.

James Arthur's stunning new video for Empty Space drops tonight at midnight



Set your alarms for six hours' time!

“It is about coming to terms with the fact that only that special person can truly fill the empty space.”

