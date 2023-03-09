| 3.1°C Dublin

Harry Hill raps Cardi B verse in surprise appearance onstage with Black Midi

Footage shared online showed the comedian, dressed in his famous black suit and large-lapelled shirt, jumping around the stage.

Harry Hill raps Cardi B verse in surprise appearance onstage with Black Midi (Suzan Moore/PA) Expand

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Harry Hill made a surprise appearance onstage with rock band Black Midi, during which he performed a verse by US rapper Cardi B.

The comedian took to the stage at the east London venue and showed off some comical dance moves, before launching into Cardi B’s hit song I Like It.

