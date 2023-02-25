| 7.2°C Dublin

Hare Krishna followers join Beatles fans to mark George Harrison’s 80th birthday

Members of the Hare Krishna movement joined more than 100 fans at the Liverpool Beatles Museum on Saturday.

Museum owner Roag Best is joined by Hare Krishna followers with a pendant belonging to George Harrison on display at Liverpool Beatles Museum (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

Close

By Eleanor Barlow, PA

George Harrison’s birthday has been marked by Hare Krishna followers at a Beatles museum where a pendant belonging to the musician went on display.

Members of the Hare Krishna movement joined more than 100 fans at the Liverpool Beatles Museum on Saturday, on what would have been the guitarist and songwriter’s 80th birthday.

