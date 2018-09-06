Hard Working Class Heroes 2018 line-up, stage times, and conference schedule announced

The stage times have been announced for Hard Working Class Heroes 2018.

The stage times have been announced for Hard Working Class Heroes 2018.

Ireland's annual music showcase and conference takes place in Dublin from Thrusday 27 to Saturday 29 September and the live showcases comprising of 50 acts from different genres will take place over the Friday and Saturday nights.

The conference will take place at the Chocolate Factory across the three days with over 20 panels and workshops with Irish and international delegates.

While 24 international industry delegates have already been announced, the festival is announcing a further 16.

On Thursday 27th September, the opening night, a targeted networking event will take place in the Chocolate Factory where all the international delegates will be invited to network with their Irish counterparts and artists attending the HWCH conference.

Tickets via Eventbrite are priced as follows (excluding charges):

Delegate Ticket (Thursday, Friday & Saturday) €55 / Live Ticket (Friday & Saturday) €35

Conference Ticket (Thursday, Friday & Saturday) €25 / Live Ticket (Friday/Saturday) €25

Single Venue Ticket €12.50 (only available on the door at live music venues)

For more information on the conference click HERE

Here's the line-up and conference schedule:

LINE-UP

FRIDAY

The Workman’s Club

19.15-19.45 Crook

20.00-20.30 New Pagans

20.45-21.15 Hand Models

21.30-22.00 Bicurious

22.15-22.45 Thumper

23.00-23.30 Pillow Queens

The Grand Social

20.15-20.45 Flynn

21.00-21.30 Malojian

21.45-22.15 Kitt Philippa

22.30-23.00 Wild Youth

23.15-23.45 Æ Mak

00.00-00.30 True Tides

Yamamori Tengu

20.45-21.15 Feather Beds

21.30-22.00 Xo Mo

22.15-22.45 Ódú

23.00-23.30 Roe

Tramline

19.15-19.45 Tim Chadwick

20.00-20.30 Awkward Z.

20.45-21.15 Darce

21.30-22.00 Damola

22.15-22.45 Bad Bones

Doyle's

20.15-20.45 Brenna Carroll

21.00-21.30 Leila Jane

21.45-22.15 Rosa Nutty

22.30-23.00 Maria Kelly

SATURDAY

The Workman’s Club

19.15-19.45 p e a r l y

20.00-20.30 Just Mustard

20.45-21.15 Sonja Sleator

21.30-22.00 A. Smyth

22.15-22.45 Silverbacks

23.00-23.30 The Wood Burning Savages

The Grand Social

20.15-20.45 Joshua Burnside

21.00-21.30 Hunkpapa

21.45-22.15 Sean OB

22.30-23.00 Beauty Sleep

23.15-23.45 Molly Sterling

00.00-00.30 I Have A Tribe

Yamamori Tengu

20.45-21.15 Evans Junior

21.30-22.00 Celaviedmai

22.15-22.45 1000 Beasts

23.00-23.30 Wastefellow

Tramline

19.15-19.45 Owen Denvir

20.00-20.30 Sam Wickens

20.45-21.15 Tadgh

21.30-22.00 Josh Gray

22.15-22.45 Laoise

Doyle's

20.15-20.45 Alan Finan

21.00-21.30 Chanele McGuinness

21.45-22.15 Jack O'Rourke

22.30-23.00 Tiz McNamara

CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

B2B Presentations

12.00 Guild of Music Supervisors (UK & Europe)

14.00 AIM UK

FRIDAY

Main Room | Hosted by Jim Carroll

13.30 We Never Went Away: The Role of A&R Today

14.30 The Science of a Hit

15.30 Niche Festival: New Way To Go?

16.30 Keynote Conversation with Paul Jones (Rough Trade Records)

Workshop Room | Hosted by James Byrne (Any Other City Records)

11.00 The How & Why of Playlists

12.00 Has Technology Made Life Easier?

14.00 When Do I Get a Manager?

15.00 What Do Agents Do?

16.00 The French Music Market

SATURDAY

Main Room | Hosted by Jim Carroll

13.30 Why International Showcases are Good for You

14.30 Does Media Matter?

15.30 It's Time to Look at Mental Health & Music

16.30 Keynote Interview with Ann Marie Shields (BIMM Dublin)

Workshop Room | Hosted by James Byrne (Any Other City Records)

11.00 Touring & Taxation

12.00 Music Supervisor Workshop

14.00 What is Yangaroo & How Does It Work?

15.00 Endorsements: How Do You Get Them & At What Cost?

16.00 Social or Bust: The Value of Modern Social Media Engagement

Online Editors