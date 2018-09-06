Hard Working Class Heroes 2018 line-up, stage times, and conference schedule announced
The stage times have been announced for Hard Working Class Heroes 2018.
Ireland's annual music showcase and conference takes place in Dublin from Thrusday 27 to Saturday 29 September and the live showcases comprising of 50 acts from different genres will take place over the Friday and Saturday nights.
The conference will take place at the Chocolate Factory across the three days with over 20 panels and workshops with Irish and international delegates.
While 24 international industry delegates have already been announced, the festival is announcing a further 16.
On Thursday 27th September, the opening night, a targeted networking event will take place in the Chocolate Factory where all the international delegates will be invited to network with their Irish counterparts and artists attending the HWCH conference.
Tickets via Eventbrite are priced as follows (excluding charges):
Delegate Ticket (Thursday, Friday & Saturday) €55 / Live Ticket (Friday & Saturday) €35
Conference Ticket (Thursday, Friday & Saturday) €25 / Live Ticket (Friday/Saturday) €25
Single Venue Ticket €12.50 (only available on the door at live music venues)
For more information on the conference click HERE
Here's the line-up and conference schedule:
LINE-UP
FRIDAY
The Workman’s Club
19.15-19.45 Crook
20.00-20.30 New Pagans
20.45-21.15 Hand Models
21.30-22.00 Bicurious
22.15-22.45 Thumper
23.00-23.30 Pillow Queens
The Grand Social
20.15-20.45 Flynn
21.00-21.30 Malojian
21.45-22.15 Kitt Philippa
22.30-23.00 Wild Youth
23.15-23.45 Æ Mak
00.00-00.30 True Tides
Yamamori Tengu
20.45-21.15 Feather Beds
21.30-22.00 Xo Mo
22.15-22.45 Ódú
23.00-23.30 Roe
Tramline
19.15-19.45 Tim Chadwick
20.00-20.30 Awkward Z.
20.45-21.15 Darce
21.30-22.00 Damola
22.15-22.45 Bad Bones
Doyle's
20.15-20.45 Brenna Carroll
21.00-21.30 Leila Jane
21.45-22.15 Rosa Nutty
22.30-23.00 Maria Kelly
SATURDAY
The Workman’s Club
19.15-19.45 p e a r l y
20.00-20.30 Just Mustard
20.45-21.15 Sonja Sleator
21.30-22.00 A. Smyth
22.15-22.45 Silverbacks
23.00-23.30 The Wood Burning Savages
The Grand Social
20.15-20.45 Joshua Burnside
21.00-21.30 Hunkpapa
21.45-22.15 Sean OB
22.30-23.00 Beauty Sleep
23.15-23.45 Molly Sterling
00.00-00.30 I Have A Tribe
Yamamori Tengu
20.45-21.15 Evans Junior
21.30-22.00 Celaviedmai
22.15-22.45 1000 Beasts
23.00-23.30 Wastefellow
Tramline
19.15-19.45 Owen Denvir
20.00-20.30 Sam Wickens
20.45-21.15 Tadgh
21.30-22.00 Josh Gray
22.15-22.45 Laoise
Doyle's
20.15-20.45 Alan Finan
21.00-21.30 Chanele McGuinness
21.45-22.15 Jack O'Rourke
22.30-23.00 Tiz McNamara
CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
B2B Presentations
12.00 Guild of Music Supervisors (UK & Europe)
14.00 AIM UK
FRIDAY
Main Room | Hosted by Jim Carroll
13.30 We Never Went Away: The Role of A&R Today
14.30 The Science of a Hit
15.30 Niche Festival: New Way To Go?
16.30 Keynote Conversation with Paul Jones (Rough Trade Records)
Workshop Room | Hosted by James Byrne (Any Other City Records)
11.00 The How & Why of Playlists
12.00 Has Technology Made Life Easier?
14.00 When Do I Get a Manager?
15.00 What Do Agents Do?
16.00 The French Music Market
SATURDAY
Main Room | Hosted by Jim Carroll
13.30 Why International Showcases are Good for You
14.30 Does Media Matter?
15.30 It's Time to Look at Mental Health & Music
16.30 Keynote Interview with Ann Marie Shields (BIMM Dublin)
Workshop Room | Hosted by James Byrne (Any Other City Records)
11.00 Touring & Taxation
12.00 Music Supervisor Workshop
14.00 What is Yangaroo & How Does It Work?
15.00 Endorsements: How Do You Get Them & At What Cost?
16.00 Social or Bust: The Value of Modern Social Media Engagement
Online Editors
Related Content
- Johnny Marr says he will never retire as he picks up lifetime achievement award
- Why are musicians in the UK taking on YouTube?