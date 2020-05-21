Handwritten U2 lyrics sell for £76,000 during charity auction

U2 lyrics that were handwritten by Bono have sold for £76,000 during a coronavirus charity auction.

The sheet, which was also signed by the Irish frontman, featured the words to his band’s 1987 hit, I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.

It sold during the One Love Covid-19 Relief Auction, organised by the label Island Records, which raised a total of £179,755 for NHS Charities Together and Feeding America.

Nearly 800 people registered to bid and more than 3,250 bids were logged during the hour-long live broadcast.

The lots also included handwritten and signed lyrics by Annie Lennox for Sweet Dreams, as well as a tour of the Abbey Road music studios in London.

An outfit worn by singer Ella Eyre in the music video for Mama and VIP tickets for a Jessie J concert, along with the opportunity to meet her, also featured.

A late addition to the auction came from ambient artist Brian Eno, who offered a personalised ringtone composed by him.

The One Love Auction finale is TODAY!! 💚🌴 💛 Bid on incredible donations from Island artists and friends to support @NHSCharities and @FeedingAmerica 🙌 Go to @YouTube or @OmegaAuctions now and tune in! pic.twitter.com/idYWPq3tld — Island Records (@IslandRecords) May 21, 2020

Island Records president Louis Bloom said: “I’d like to thank all our amazing artists, our US counterparts at Island US and Republic, all our media partners, Omega Auctions and every last member of the Island team who have worked tirelessly to get this auction together in such a short space of time.

“I’d also like to thank every person who bid on these amazing lots or made a donation, you have made a difference and all the money we raised will aid Covid-19 relief and go direct to NHS Charities Together and Feeding America.

“We are living through very challenging times and to be able to come together, like we have this week, and to help those in need, has been a real honour.”

The auction was hosted by Pose star Billy Porter with Omega Auctions.

