Halsey showcases striking new look in TikTok video

Pop star Halsey has showcased her striking new look in a viral TikTok video.
The chart-topping singer has shaved her head and is now sporting a buzzcut.
Halsey unveiled the new look on TikTok.
The 26-year-old first appeared wearing what appeared to be a long, brown wig, before cutting to her newly shaved.
“I did it,” she captioned the post.
Explaining why she opted for a shorter haircut, the Without Me singer said: “I was growing it out for so long and I told myself I wouldn’t shave it till I saw what it was like healthy and long and then I saw it healthy and long and said ‘mm this is nice but I miss bald.’ and then so I did it!”
Halsey is often pictured with different hairstyles and previously wore a buzzcut from 2015 to 2017.
PA Media