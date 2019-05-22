American singer Halsey has paid off a fan’s speeding ticket after the woman claimed she was driving too fast because she was enjoying her new single.

American singer Halsey has paid off a fan’s speeding ticket after the woman claimed she was driving too fast because she was enjoying her new single.

Halsey pays fan’s fine after ‘bangin out’ to new single causes her to speed

Twitter user Francesca claimed she was driving home from Pennsylvania State University when she was stopped for speeding.

She said on social media: “I got pulled over… for the first time ever and when asked why I was going 99 in a 70 I was dangerously close to admitting I was bangin out to Halsey’s new song Nightmare.”

Confession:



Driving home from Penn State I got pulled over/given a ticket for the first time ever and when asked why I was going 99 in a 70 I was ~dangerously~ close to admitting I was bangin out to @halsey’s new song Nightmare🤷🏻‍♀️🙃 pic.twitter.com/nZrTq139Yj — francesca (@_fran_cesca) May 21, 2019

The tweet was liked over 4,000 times, and caught the attention of Halsey herself, who transferred Francesca 250 US dollars (around £197) for the ticket.

Halsey said on Twitter: “What’s your Venmo. I’ll pay your ticket. Drive safely please!”

The singer’s music video for Nightmare, starring Debbie Harry and Cara Delevingne, was released on May 16, and has already reached over 15.5 million views on YouTube.

What’s your Venmo. I’ll pay your ticket. DRIVE SAFELY PLEASE!!!! https://t.co/rZJxRXb7Nj — h (@halsey) May 21, 2019

Once the receipt had been paid, Francesca said: “I will never forget your kindness and will continue blasting your music forever (just at a safer speed).

“I’ve never been more grateful or felt less deserving.”

Press Association