Halsey hits out at speculation over her pregnancy

Pop star Halsey has hit out at speculation around her pregnancy and said it was “100% planned”.

The chart-topping singer announced in January she and screenwriter boyfriend Alev Aydin were expecting their first child together.

Halsey, 26, has now criticised those who “pass judgement”.

She wrote on Instagram: “Why is it OK to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception?

“My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way.”

New Jersey-born Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, revealed her pregnancy on social media, sharing pictures of her baby bump and writing: “surprise!”

She recently said being pregnant had shifted her understanding of gender.

Halsey said: “I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly.

“I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has levelled my perception of gender entirely.

“My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”

