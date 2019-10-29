Halloween playlist: Top five most chilling songs of all time

Aonghus McAnally, presenter on RTÉ's Saturday morning show Anything Goes, had introduced the clip with a warning to parents that it would terrify their children.

And while nine-year-old me found the horror-movie high jinks thrilling for a few minutes, the moment the zombies started dancing in triangular formation, it stopped being scary. Still, scary or not, as songs go it's a Halloween classic.

Many of us love watching horror movies at this time of year, but perhaps the least scary thing about Halloween is the music. We have spooky standards, novelty hits like Monster Mash by Bobby Pickett and Ghostbusters by Ray Parker Jr. There are plenty of great songs populated by the ghouls of Halloween - Vampire Girl by Jonathan Richman ('Does she cook beans? Does she cook rice? Does she do ritual sacrifice'), Werewolves of London by Warren Zevon ('He's the hairy-handed gent, who ran amok in Kent'), or I Walked with a Zombie by Roky Erickson. But again, none of these register on the scream-o-meter.

A 2012 University of California study drew links between the musical sounds that tend to scare us - dissonant minor chords, non-linear noise, sudden interventions - and the screams of young animals, suggesting we are genetically hardwired to have a similar fear response to those types of sounds as we'd have if our babies were under attack. Yet, few of us actually chase the thrill of frightening music the way we watch movies like The Shining or Blair Witch Project, or the way we peeped out at Thriller as kids - hoping for that adrenaline rush of being really scared without facing any actual danger.

So, if you want a Halloween soundtrack to frighten the daylights out of yourself, your party guests or those pesky trick-or-treaters, here are a few scarifying suggestions…

1 Aghartha by Sunn o)))

Heavy metal and its subgenres have close ties with the imagery of Halloween - witches, skulls, monsters, etc, but little of it is actually scary. Step forward Sunn o))) who play a brand of drone metal that is very dark indeed. With little or no rhythm or melody, the band blasts out primal waves of guitar noise that resonates in eerie swirls. A good example is Aghartha, from their 2009 album Monoliths and Dimensions - a guttural voice growls ominous lines like, "In the labyrinth of lost directions, mankind's falsehood is the weight of gravity", while a swell of discordant strings, scrapes and scratches is like some terrible flower slowly opening up over 17 heart-quickening minutes.

2 Nosferatu Man by Slint

This is from Slint's 1998 album Spiderland, which is a masterclass in creepy atmospherics. The song's narrator is a vampire, who tells his story in a mixture of spoken mumbles and blood-curdling screams, over weird angular guitars and a stilted, anxious rhythm. Tension grows until a dramatic moment when everything stops but a blistering guitar riff that jumps several octaves to leave the hair standing on the back of your juicy neck. Let's just say it's bloody good.

3 Come to Daddy by Aphex Twin

A pummeling piece of drum and bass from 1997, with a demonic voice repeating "I want your soul, I will eat your soul…come to daddy" while a vicious bass line battles it out with a white-knuckle beat. It's best enjoyed with its brilliant video - a hilariously weird vision of oppressive concrete flat complexes over-run by demented delinquent children who all have the face of the man behind Aphex Twin, Richard James - who eggs them on from various glitchy TV screens. Good clean fun.

4 Infinite Death by Giles Corey

The choice of 'Giles Corey' as the pseudonym of musician Dan Barrett gives you a hint at what you're getting into - the real Corey was a farmer executed by 'crushing' as part of the Salem witch trials in 1691. His 2012 album, Deconstructionist, comes with an instructional booklet and a warning that: "If you have epilepsy or a history of mental illness, you may want to speak with a doctor before listening to this album", which is "designed to induce trances, possession states, and out-of-body experiences".

The second of the three tracks, Infinite Death, is based around a lecture by Yale philosophy professor Shelly Kagan, the central theme of which is our inability to properly imagine our own deaths. As he makes his rather disturbing argument, an emotive guitar builds around it before it finally gives way to a loop of Kagan's voice with the pitch altered to give it an unsettling otherworldly quality. If you suspect this is not a very pleasant way to kill half an hour, you're dead right.

5 Under the Skin soundtrack by Mica Levi

Music doesn't get any creepier than this minimalist score by English composer Mica Levi from Jonathan Glazer's chilling 2013 sci-fi masterpiece Under the Skin. If the basic plot of Scarlett Johansson driving around Scotland in a white van doesn't sound very scary, the score, largely played on a viola, shows the power of music to imbue the seemingly mundane with a pregnant terror. Put this on while watching Fair City and you'll convince yourself Bela Doyle is the devil incarnate.

Irish Independent