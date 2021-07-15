Hailey Bieber shuts down ‘beyond false’ rumours about Vegas video

Hailey Bieber has said suggestions her husband Justin Bieber was shouting at her in a viral video are “beyond false”.

The model, 24, and her singer husband, 27, spent last weekend in Las Vegas, where Bieber performed two shows, one at the XS nightclub and one at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas for its grand opening.

After one of the shows he was captured on video speaking animatedly to his wife as they left the club, and as the footage went viral fans speculated he was shouting at her.

However, the catwalk star appeared to address the rumours as she shared a throwback photo from the weekend and wrote: “Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was.

“Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false.

“Don’t feed into the negative bullshit peeps.”

During the show at XS, Bieber joined Diplo on stage to sing hits including Where Are U Now, What Do You Mean and Sorry, despite previously telling the DJ he would only perform one song.

Diplo shared a video on Instagram including a screenshot of a text exchange in which Bieber said he would only join him for one song.

It then shows Bieber performing five songs, with Diplo joking in the caption: “Justin Bieber will never perform with me again.”