Hailey Bieber shares birthday tribute to husband Justin

Hailey Bieber has told husband Justin “25 sure looks good on u lover” as she celebrated his first birthday since their wedding.

The couple tied the knot in September 2018 after a 12-week romance, following a 10-year friendship.

Model Hailey, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, shared two pictures of the couple cuddling while wearing matching beanie hats to mark Justin’s 25th birthday.

In their first joint interview with US Vogue magazine, the couple recently revealed they abstained from having sex before getting married.

Justin admitted that he had a “legitimate problem with sex” before rekindling his relationship with Hailey – who he had dated briefly three years earlier – last June.

The Baby singer had chosen to give up sex for more than a year in order to feel closer to God he said, adding: “He doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff. He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain.

“I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth.”

Justin said he wanted to “re-dedicate” himself to God in that way “because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul”.

“And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behaviour,” he added.

He told the magazine, on which they appear as cover stars together, their speedy marriage was partly down to their desire to be intimate.

Press Association