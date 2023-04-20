| 7.1°C Dublin

Hailey Bieber says she has had some of her ‘saddest, hardest moments’ in 2023

The model posted a message to her 50 million Instagram followers.

Hailey Bieber (Doug Peters/PA) Expand

Hailey Bieber (Doug Peters/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Hailey Bieber has said she has had “some of the saddest, hardest moments” of her adult life since the start of the year.

The 26-year-old said her mind and emotions have been “fragile”, and urged her 50 million Instagram followers to support each other.

