Sunday 4 November 2018

Hailee Steinfeld steals the show on MTV EMA red carpet

The 21-year-old is also hosting the awards in Spain.

By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Hailee Steinfeld turned heads as she arrived at the MTV EMA Awards in a shimmering silver mini-dress.

The star, who is hosting the awards, dazzled as she walked the red carpet in the futuristic looking frock, which was strapless and featured a plunging neckline and a bow-like detail on the front.

The actress, 21, completed her show-stopping look with heels and wore her hair loose and parted in the middle.

Other stars at the event in Bilbao, Spain, included Lindsay Lohan, who looked glamorous in a gold dress.

The outfit was short to show off her legs and had ruffles on the bodice.

The movie starlet’s flame-coloured hair was in curls over her shoulders and she wore long earrings and simple black heels to compete her fun look.

Ashlee Simpson showed her sense of style in a short black dress with unusual silver detailing down the front.

Her husband Evan Ross wore the same colours, standing out in a black and white striped suit with sparkly silver patches.

Bebe Rexha also opted for some sparkle, in a short, shiny dress which was belted at the waist, and over the knee boots.

Halsey caught the eye in a nude lace dress, with delicate criss-crossing on the chest and full, floaty sleeves.

Camila Cabello added plenty of red carpet glamour in a floor-length princess-style dress that would not have looked out of place at the Oscars.

The singer wore her hair up and hoops in her ears as she arrived at the glitzy event.

The awards are being held at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Spain.

