Grammy Awards in memoriam gaffe draws criticism from fans
The segment paid tribute to members of the music community lost in 2019 and 2020.
The Grammy Awards have drawn criticism after an in memoriam segment saw the names of two artists misspelled.
Fans noticed that the names of Spanish singer Camilo Sesto and the Cars frontman Ric Ocasek were incorrect in the video montage shown on the big screens at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.
Ocasek’s first name was misspelled as Rick and Sesto’s first name was misspelled as Camile.
— Randy Perry (@randois) January 27, 2020
“Rick [sic] Ocasek”. #Grammys
One viewer quipped: “Rick [sic] Ocasek”.
— josh pincus is crying (@joshpincus) January 27, 2020
They spelled Ric Ocasek's name wrong. #GRAMMYs
Another said: “They spelled Ric Ocasek’s name wrong.”
— matty karas (@troubledoll) January 27, 2020
"RICK ocasek" :( #grammys
“RICK ocasek,” a third added.
— TamiraMadsen (@tamiramadsen) January 27, 2020
Dear #Grammy: His name is RIC Ocasek, not RICK. How about hiring a copy editor?! @RecordingAcad #TheCars #GrammyLive #Grammys #Grammy2020
A fourth suggested the body hire a copy editor.
The tribute, which came towards the end of the show, also omitted Silver Jews indie rocker David Berman, who died in August last year.
— Andrew Cox (@AndrewWyattCox) January 27, 2020
Hearing the Grammys didn’t include David Berman, Mark Hollis, Scott Walker, and Bushwick Bill on their In Memoriam, and that’s all you need to know.
One wrote: “Hearing the Grammys didn’t include David Berman, Mark Hollis, Scott Walker, and Bushwick Bill on their In Memoriam, and that’s all you need to know.”
— ʟօȶʊֆɛǟȶɛʀ (@WDMRS_) January 27, 2020
Um, was David Berman mentioned in the #GRAMMYs In Memoriam segment?? Did I miss something? I hope he was.
Another said: “Um, was David Berman mentioned in the #GRAMMYs In Memoriam segment?? Did I miss something? I hope he was.”
— Mason Poster Websites (@heiwabokecrisis) January 27, 2020
Pretty sure I didn't see Berman on the Grammys' In Memoriam
“Pretty sure I didn’t see Berman on the Grammys’ In Memoriam,” another added.
Also missing was The Walker Brothers star Scott Walker, who died in March last year and was famous for hits including The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore and Make It Easy On Yourself.
British singer Keith Flint, frontman of the Grammy-nominated band The Prodigy, also did not feature.
Billie Eilish was the big winner of the night.
The 18-year-old swept all four major categories at the 62nd Grammy Awards on a night overshadowed by the death of basketball great Kobe Bryant.
PA Media