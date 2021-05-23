Graham Norton returned to Eurovision for his 12th contest and delivered his customary barbs and zingers as he kept a watchful eye over proceedings.
The broadcaster offered up colourful commentary on the 26 countries competing in the grand final.
Here are some of his best lines:
– “We have some great vocalists tonight – some flat as Holland.”
– “It’s less Destiny’s Child … more Destiny’s Inappropriate Auntie.
#Hairography. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/VQMrDplJhb— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 22, 2021
– “Goodness. I guess hairdressers haven’t reopened in Serbia.”
– “Well this song is Marmite. If everyone hated Marmite.”
🇩🇪 Tell me youâre watching #Eurovision without ACTUALLY telling me youâre watching #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/v437DwWqmN— BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) May 22, 2021
– “Why so angry? Was it the lack of conditioner in the hotel bathroom?”
The Roop, The Roop, The Roop is on fire! 🕺 #Eurovision #OpenUp #Lithuania pic.twitter.com/5Z755rQI8Q— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 22, 2021
– “They look like people from IT who dressed up as Steps for a Christmas party.
If you didn't know you needed stomping Italian glam-rock in your life...well you certainly do now. #Eurovision #OpenUp #Italy pic.twitter.com/M76Btzme9z— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 22, 2021
“This has already been streamed 30 million times. I’m reading that because I don’t understand it. Maybe it will grow on me, like mould on a bathroom ceiling.”
PA Media