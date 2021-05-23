| 6.5°C Dublin

Graham Norton’s best lines from the Eurovision final

The commentator delivered some zingers during the broadcast.

Graham Norton (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

Graham Norton (Ian West/PA)

Graham Norton (Ian West/PA)

Graham Norton (Ian West/PA)

Laura Harding

Graham Norton returned to Eurovision for his 12th contest and delivered his customary barbs and zingers as he kept a watchful eye over proceedings.

The broadcaster offered up colourful commentary on the 26 countries competing in the grand final.

Here are some of his best lines:

– “We have some great vocalists tonight – some flat as Holland.”

– “It’s less Destiny’s Child … more Destiny’s Inappropriate Auntie.

– “Goodness. I guess hairdressers haven’t reopened in Serbia.”

– “Well this song is Marmite. If everyone hated Marmite.”

– “Why so angry? Was it the lack of conditioner in the hotel bathroom?”

Entertainment Newsletter

From Eurovision to Love Island, our free newsletter brings you our best features and interviews from the world of entertainment every week.

This field is required

– “They look like people from IT who dressed up as Steps for a Christmas party.

“This has already been streamed 30 million times. I’m reading that because I don’t understand it. Maybe it will grow on me, like mould on a bathroom ceiling.”

Read More

PA Media

Most Watched

Privacy