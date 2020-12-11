Graduate thanks Nicki Minaj for paying his tuition

A US student who has just graduated has thanked rap star Nicki Minaj for paying his tuition.

Three years ago, someone on Twitter reached out to Minaj with a request for the musician to help pay for college. Minaj agreed — on the condition that they show her perfect marks.

She wrote: “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it.”

Nicki Minaj Fan Graduates With Bachelor's Degree After Rapper Paid Tuition. https://t.co/Khb56dJ8pC — artavion (@socialenemy_) December 10, 2020

A few dozen fans took Minaj up on the offer, including Artavion Cook, from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

He asked on Twitter if she could help pay his outstanding balance of 1,300 dollars (£985). She did and this week he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in biology.

“This day is even more special because @NICKIMINAJ paid my tuition a few semesters ago, and today is her birthday!” he tweeted.

The Daily Advertiser said he is looking forward to medical school and getting ready to take an admission test in the spring.

PA Media