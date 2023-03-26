| 0.7°C Dublin

Government committed to ‘meaningful and lasting improvements’ to music streaming

The commitment comes as a response to a report on music streaming released by the DCMS Committee in January.

Close

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

The Government said it is committed to making “meaningful and lasting improvements” in response to a report on music streaming released by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee (DCMS).

The economics of music streaming follow-up report was released by the DCMS in January and said musicians should receive a fairer share of revenues and there should be a “complete reset” of the music streaming market.

