REVELLERS at the Indie Festival in Cork are set to miraculously dodge the rain with Met Éireann forecasting sunshine and rising temperatures for the popular music event this weekend.

Good news for Indie festival-goers as Met Éireann predicts an improvement in weather conditions

While the Mitchelstown event may get off to a slightly damp start on Friday, Met Éireann has forecast sunshine, temperatures of up to 23C and just the odd rain shower for the weekend - an answer to local prayers after several days of sometimes heavy rain across north Cork.

This year, Indie boasts is biggest festival programme ever - and now ranks as a multi-million Euro economic boost for the north Cork area.

Weekend camping tickets are virtually sold out and more than 10,000 music fans are set to converge on the north Cork venue from all over Ireland, the UK and Europe.

Indie combines the best in Irish music with top international artists – this year ranging from Primal Scream, Jake Bug, Kate Nash, Tom Grennan to Cast and more.

Featuring this year will be Walking on Cars, Hudson Taylor, Delorentos, Le Galaxie, King Kong Company, HamsandwicH and around 100 more bands.

The new Urban Village Stage sees the best of Irish hip hop visit with Mango x Mathman, Kojaque, Erica Cody, Tebi Rex and others.

A comedy and spoken word line-up features Andrew Stanley, Kevin Gildea, Totally Wired, Jinx Lennon, Shakalak ft, John Cummins and Tony Clayton-Lea’s Culture Vultures.

This year, ATMs will be on site for festival goers and all bars will have VISA Contactless facilities.

Only a limited number of day tickets will be available for the three day event from Friday to Sunday.

The festival begins on Friday afternoon and finishes on Sunday night with headliners Primal Scream.

“The site is looking great after an amazing summer here at Deer Farm,” festival organiser Shane Dunne said.

“We can’t wait to open our gates to our brilliant patrons this Friday. Bring sun cream and we hope everyone has a fantastic time at Indie 18.”

Online Editors