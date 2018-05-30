Entertainment Music

Goldie to be sentenced for assaulting security guard at Glastonbury

The musician pleaded guilty by video link from Thailand.

Goldie joins BUILD for a live interview at AOL’s Capper Street Studio in London (Ian West/PA)
By Claire Hayhurst, Press Association

Musician Goldie is to be sentenced for assaulting a security guard at Glastonbury Festival, after pleading guilty to the charge by video link from Thailand.

The artist, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Price, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.

The 52-year-old failed to appear before the court in March and was contacted on a video-calling app to confirm his guilty plea.

He admitted assaulting bouncer Dennis Poole on June 23 last year by beating him.

District Judge Lynne Matthews told the musician, who was based in Thailand at the time, that he would have to appear in person to be sentenced.

