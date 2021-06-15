| 7.2°C Dublin

Going for a song: The unpredictable business of music memorabilia

John Lennon’s car fetched €2m, but you’ll get a Spice Girls tracksuit for 99p on Ebay. How do the professionals predict the long-term value of rock collectibles?

Memorabilia by Rory Gallagher, Nick Kershaw, Jimi Hendrix, The Beatles and Nirvana Expand

Ed Power Email

How much would you pay for a used Spice Girls tracksuit? The answer could well lie in the vicinity of 99p — or so ‘Sporty Spice’ Mel C discovered rooting around eBay recently.

She was shocked to stumble upon stacks of old Spice Girls memorabilia up for auction, at often stonkingly modest prices. These include the aforementioned trackie bottoms, alongside demo tapes, a hard drive full of songs and a cassette tape inscribed with the name of David Beckham, husband of ex-Spice Girl Victoria.

The twist is that all the gear actually still belongs the Mel C. She’d stashed it in a storage room in Sunderland only to lose track of the swag when falling behind on the rent for the unit. Inevitably, the merch had zigazig ah-ed its way on to the internet, until Mel put a stop to the auction.

