Going for a song: The unpredictable business of music memorabilia

How much would you pay for a used Spice Girls tracksuit? The answer could well lie in the vicinity of 99p — or so ‘Sporty Spice’ Mel C discovered rooting around eBay recently.

She was shocked to stumble upon stacks of old Spice Girls memorabilia up for auction, at often stonkingly modest prices. These include the aforementioned trackie bottoms, alongside demo tapes, a hard drive full of songs and a cassette tape inscribed with the name of David Beckham, husband of ex-Spice Girl Victoria.

The twist is that all the gear actually still belongs the Mel C. She’d stashed it in a storage room in Sunderland only to lose track of the swag when falling behind on the rent for the unit. Inevitably, the merch had zigazig ah-ed its way on to the internet, until Mel put a stop to the auction.

The lesson is to keep paying your storage unit rent. And also not to invest in Spice Girls collectibles thinking you’ll make a fortune one day. Rather than 1990s pop groups, the big-money in rock ‘n’ roll collectibles and memorabilia is in classic groups such as The Beatles. And if the musician in question happens to have passed away — as is the case with 50 per cent of the Beatles — asking prices will soar further.

The most ever paid for a rock “collectible” is believed to be the $2.29m lavished on John Lennon’s 1965 Rolls Royce Phantom V, with its customised psychedelic paint job (inspired by the Sgt Pepper’s album artwork). It fetched that amount at Sotheby’s as far back as 1985 — so heavens know what sort of sums it would command today.

“The cream of the crop is usually things like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Who. And Elvis Presley is, of course, massive,” says Ian Whyte, of Whyte’s Auctioneers in Dublin.

“The more valuable ones tend to have passed on. You’ll get a lot of interest, especially if they [the bands] didn’t last very long — The Beatles, for example. Getting all four signatures on an album or something like that, you’re looking at €5,000 or upwards. We had the poster of Nirvana… Kurt Cobain died the day he was supposed to be in Dublin.”

The value of an item can depend on the context, explains Laurence Carpenter, founder of Dublin-based Pop Icons memorabilia dealership, one of the world’s acknowledged experts at music memorabilia appraisal.

Beyoncé v Lady Gaga is a classic example, he says. Beyoncé may have sold as many records as Gaga. However, the latter is renowned for her extrovert stage wear, which is more highly sought than items from Beyoncé’s wardrobe.

“For me, a household name would be a no-brainer. Springsteen, Bob Dylan,” he says. “When it comes to modern artists, it’s a bit more risky. Ed Sheeran’s memorabilia is selling for a lot of money now. But if someone paid €20,000 for an Ed Sheeran guitar — in 30 years’ time, you just don’t know if it’s going to hold its value. He’s not Bob Dylan or Bruce Springsteen. It isn’t music that is going to stand the test of time.”

Pop Icons specialise in high-end memorabilia — items that have a historical worth. So if you need to ask the price, you probably can’t afford it. They’re always on the lookout for new items too — currently, the Pop Icons website has a shout-out for guitars belonging to Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney and Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi.

“I look for rare and unique items,” says Carpenter. “They’re more like artefacts, in a way. Handwritten lyrics to a Bob Dylan song, for instance. It sounds weird, like I’m trying to elevate it, but these are really cultural artefacts. The guitar Noel Gallagher used to record Definitely Maybe — that’s a cultural artefact. An autograph Noel signed — there’s not much history to it. He’s gone out and signed 100 more afterwards.”

Carpenter has collected rock memorabilia since he was a teenager and today owns one of the largest selections of Noel Gallagher guitars (he may well have more Noel Gallagher guitars than Noel Gallagher). His big professional breakthrough came when he sourced three Michael Jackson hats for around $4,000 — which he sold in 2010 for $140,000.

His clients today tend to include “people who have a tonne of money and pay way over the odds” as well as museums and corporations such as the Hard Rock Cafe (which has acquired several of his Lady Gaga outfits).

“I’ve sold the last guitar Prince ever used on stage,” he says. “Paul McCartney’s guitars. Fifty or 60 Lady Gaga stage costumes.”

Prices for rock ‘n’ roll items sold at auction may take your breath away: an Aer Lingus menu signed by the Beatles on their flight back from their 1963 Dublin Adelphi concert, for instance, fetched €2,900 at Whyte’s. And a set list from an early Corrs concert, at Waterfront Rock Cafe, Dublin, went for €500.

Bargains, in other words, are in short supply. The same is true on international sites such as eBay, where a drum-head signed by all of Oasis can be had for €379 and an autographed copy of Phil Collins’ memoir Not Dead Yet could be yours for €227.

But whether you’re paying 99p for a Mel C demo or over €200 for a dog-eared Phil Collins autobiography, the advice is that the buyer should beware, as there is a huge market in fake memorabilia.

“There are an awful lot of forgeries,” says Ian Whyte. Legitimate dealers will typically establish the authenticity of a piece by comparing it another item of “unimpeachable provenance” (by matching the signatures for instance).

Autograph hunters will meanwhile often pose for a selfie with the artist, or even take a picture of the musician signing their autograph, as a way of proving bona fides.

It is also helpful if the memento isn’t too specific. “One tip is that, when meeting a hero or heroine, don’t get them to personalise their autograph,” says Ian Whyte. “‘Bono — good luck’ or ‘Bono’, signed on a date, are great. ‘Bono to Paddy Mac’?. The people who want to hang the autograph on a wall aren’t going to want ‘Paddy Mac’ on it.”