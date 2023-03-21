| 12.5°C Dublin

Global recording industry growth slows as figures return to pre-pandemic levels

Subscription streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music continued to help boost the music market by 9.0% in 2022.

Harry Styles (Ian West/PA) Expand

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

The global recording industry’s annual growth nearly halved over the past year as figures showed signs of returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Subscription streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music continued to help boost the music market by 9.0% in 2022, but this was down from the previous year’s 18.5% growth.

