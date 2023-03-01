| 6.4°C Dublin

Glitterball jellyfish coming to Liverpool as part of Eurovision preparations

Organisers have revealed plans for a two-week cultural festival in the city.

Computer generated image of how the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest stage will look (BBC/Eurovision/PA) Expand

Computer generated image of how the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest stage will look (BBC/Eurovision/PA)

By Eleanor Barlow, PA

An underwater sea disco with a glitterball jellyfish will be among the events taking place as Liverpool gets ready to welcome Eurovision.

Organisers have revealed plans for a two-week cultural festival in the city in the lead-up to the Eurovision Song Contest in May.

