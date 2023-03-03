| 7.9°C Dublin

Glastonbury renames John Peel Stage after nearly two decades

The big top venue adopted the name following the influential radio DJ’s death in 2004.

The crowd watches Yungblud performing on the John Peel stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA) Expand

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Glastonbury Festival has renamed its John Peel Stage after nearly 20 years.

Co-organiser Emily Eavis told the Guardian it would now be called the Woodsies Stage as part of a push to name stages after the fields they are located in, such as West Holts and Silver Hayes.

