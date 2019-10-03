Glastonbury coach tickets sell out in less than half an hour

Ticket and coach packages for next year’s Glastonbury festival sold out within half an hour of going on sale, organisers said.

The tickets, which include transport to the Worthy Farm venue in Somerset, were snapped up minutes after being made available at 6pm on Thursday.

The Glastonbury 2020 coach + ticket packages on sale this evening have now all been sold. Thank you to everyone who bought one. Standard tickets are on sale at 9am BST on Sunday morning (and @nationalexpress will offer coach travel to standard ticket holders from 70 locations). — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) October 3, 2019

At 6.27pm, Glastonbury’s official Twitter account posted: “The Glastonbury 2020 coach + ticket packages on sale this evening have now all been sold.”

Standard tickets will go on sale at 9am on Sunday, the tweet added.

Fans who missed out on tickets and coach packages took to Twitter to complain.

One wrote: “The Glastonbury ticket stress is reallllllll.”

Another disappointed fan shared a picture of a skeleton sitting in a chair, along with the caption: “Waiting in the queue for Glastonbury tickets.”

Waiting in the queue for Glastonbury tickets #Glastonbury2020 pic.twitter.com/7Y8zhASlfN — AC (@acharlton9) October 3, 2019

Another said: “Glastonbury tickets are a myth.”

Glastonbury tickets are a myth — beth (@bethcrawleyy) October 3, 2019

While another who missed out on tickets wrote: “Thanks Glastonbury, kids crying.”

Glastonbury 2019 was headlined by Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure.

The 2020 line-up is yet to be announced but fans have speculated Sir Paul McCartney, Madonna and Taylor Swift could be among the headliners.

Glastonbury will take place in June next year.

