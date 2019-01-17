Gladys Knight to sing national anthem at Super Bowl

Gladys Knight will sing The Star-Spangled Banner at this year’s Super Bowl.

The seven-time Grammy Award-winner said she is proud to use her voice to “unite and represent our country” in her home town of Atlanta.

The 74-year-old and the Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.

Her hits include Midnight Train To Georgia and That’s What Friends Are For.

Maroon 5 will be joined by Big Boi, Atlanta-based rapper from Outkast, and Travis Scott during the halftime performance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3.

