Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts joins Strictly Christmas special line-up

Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts is the latest celebrity to be confirmed for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts is the latest celebrity to be confirmed for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The 37-year-old singer will be partnered with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice as she seeks to claim victory in the festive version of the BBC One show.

Roberts is best known for being one fifth of the hit girl band alongside Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and the late Sarah Harding.

Girls Aloud – (L to R) Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding

The group was formed on TV show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and went on to have hit tracks including Sound Of The Underground and The Promise, for which they won a Brit Award.

They disbanded in 2013 and have all since had successful solo careers in music and TV.

Roberts went on to co-write and release her own debut solo album, Cinderella’s Eyes, in 2011 and made her West End debut in City Of Angels in 2020.

She was also crowned the winner of the first series of ITV’s The Masked Singer UK.

The news of her Strictly appearance was revealed on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Friday.

On the show, Roberts said: “It’s truly an honour to be part of Strictly, but to be invited on to the prestigious Christmas Day episode is something very special indeed.

“They’ve promised me extra glitter, sparkle and frosting, all wrapped up together with a big bow on top. What more could a girl wish for at Christmas?!”

Roberts is the fifth contestant to be announced for the festival special, joining actor Larry Lamb with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova; soap actress Alexandra Mardell with Kai Widdrington; DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams with Luba Mushtuk; and podcaster Rosie Ramsey. who will be partnered with Neil Jones.

The show will see six couples perform festive-inspired routines in a bid to be crowned Christmas champion 2022.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas will also return for the special episode.

– The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.